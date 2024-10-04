Salman Khan is in the mood to treat his fans and how! Cinegoers are super excited about the updates on Sikandar, but Bhaijaan has dropped another bomb. Kick 2 has been confirmed with a tiny glimpse, and we certainly cannot contain our excitement. Scroll below for the look, release date, and all other updates!

Salman Khan announces Kick 2

Kick 2 producers shared a photo on Instagram where Salman flaunted his toned back. He dons a black vest with a hand in his pocket as he wraps up the first photoshoot for the newly announced film.

Sajid Nadiadwala led Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) are the producers of Kick 2. They welcomed Salman Khan in style as the caption read, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand🌻 Sajid Nadiadwala”

Take a look at the announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

While a glimpse from the shoot has been shared, an official announcement featuring Salman Khan’s first look is yet to be made.

Kick 2 release date

The release date has not been announced by the makers yet. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala is also producing Salman Khan’s next film, Sikandar, which AR Murugadoss will direct. It looks like the team will first complete their work on that before beginning their work on Kick 2.

About Kick

Kick 2 is the sequel to the 2014 action comedy of the same name. It was the official remake of the 2009 Telugu original, starring Ravi Teja. The film was directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kick featured an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was a hit affair at the Indian box office with lifetime collections of 233 crores. The movie also enjoyed a lot of hype because of its chartbuster jukebox.

