The iconic actor Rajinikanth has ruled the film business for several decades. Apart from millions of fans worldwide, he even has many celebrities as his fans. His huge fans are stars like Shahrukh, Kajol, Sivakarthikeyan, Salman Khan, and Thalapathy Vijay. Many celebrities have lauded Rajinikanth on numerous occasions. The Bhaijan of Bollywood, aka Salman Khan, is such a fan of Rajinikanth that he attended an event uninvited simply to meet the Jailer star.

Back in the year 2016, Salman Khan attended the first-look launch of Rajinikanth’s forthcoming Tamil science-fiction film 2.0. Interestingly, the Dabangg actor was not invited to the function, but Mr. Khan did attend to see Rajinikanth. Salman Khan stated during the occasion, “I was not invited; I just came to see him (pointing to Rajinikanth). I believe he is the most remarkable man known. I hold a lot of respect for him. I wasn’t invited. I found out that the launch was happening here, so I just showed up.”

He also showed admiration for his co-star Akshay Kumar. Salman referred to the film’s adversary, Akshay Kumar, as Akki, saying, “I believe he is one of the most talented actors we have.” I have worked with him. He is wonderful. In our opinion, Akshay Kumar is the only actor who has advanced in his career as a performer. We all remain stagnant, but he is the only one who keeps moving forward. Akki is one of our most dedicated and enthusiastic actors.

Later, the Enthiran actor approached Salman and hugged him heartily onstage. Rajinikanth thanked Salman Khan for his presence at the ceremony, saying, “If Salman says yes, I’ll work with him in a film even tomorrow.” Videos of the occasion, which highlighted Rajinikanth and Salman Khan’s love and camaraderie, became popular on the internet.

Following that, there were reports all over the internet suggesting that Salman Khan and Rajinikanth were joining together for Atlee’s directorial. However, we have yet to see the two superstars collaborate on a project. But as they say, there’s no harm in manifesting.

