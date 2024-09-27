Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Despite his high-profile personal life, which has often made headlines alongside his successful decades-long career, he remains unmarried, which has long been a subject of public curiosity.

Over the years, Salman has been linked to several high-profile relationships, including actresses like Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Lulia Vantur. While his relationships have often attracted media attention, he maintained his status as one of India’s top actors, delivering box office hits like Sultan, Dabangg, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Despite the media frenzy around his personal life, there was a time when the actor once addressed his exes.

In a throwback interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Salman opened up about his unsuccessful past relationships and blamed himself. He shared that he has a fear of not making his partner happy and quipped that he is sure that all of his exes are now happy in their lives.

Salman said, “Unlucky in love. Jab koi aesa ayegi toh hojayega. Actually sabhi acche the fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai. When the first leaves, the fault lies in them, when the second person leaves, the fault is with them only, when the third person leaves the fault is with them. When the fourth person leaves then there is a doubt. Is the fault with them or me? With the fifth person, it’s 60-40.”

He continued, “Usse zada jaane lagti hai toh woh confirm karjaati hai ki fault mera hi tha. Isme kisi ka dosh nahi hai, yeh bas mera hi dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ki main shayad unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I’m sure sab apni apni jagah bohut khush hai.”

Earlier this year in July, Salman was seen celebrating the birthday of his ex-girlfriend Lulia Vantur with his family.

