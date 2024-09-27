The makers of the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have released the movie’s teaser. Given the latest success of the horror-comedy film Stree 2 at the box office, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the arrival of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of another beloved horror-comedy franchise. The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022).

The plot centers around Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) locking horns with Manjulika (OG Vidya Balan returns and how). The vengeful spirit of Manjulika seems to be angry with her throne being given away to someone. By the looks of it, she is terrorizing a mansion, presumably her home once upon a time. The highlight of the teaser is when Kartik and Vidya’s characters come face to face with each other. It is also revealed that Manulika’s ghost is attracted to blood. We see a glimpse of Tripti Dimri’s character in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, who plays Kartik’s love interest in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan is at his best element as Rooh Baba. He channels the swag and courage as part of his character but is also shown to be vulnerable in the scene when he faces Manjulika. Trust the actor to unleash that same charisma that we saw in the second movie of the franchise. But the highlight of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer is undoubtedly Vidya Balan. Every fan of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa will cheer on seeing her step into the shoes of Manjulika again. She also recreates her iconic bed-lifting scene in this one and is ferocious and intense at the same time. She is genuinely our Manjulika, and it feels great to see her return to the franchise.

The spooky set design and the macabre background score are spot-on, while the cult soundtracks, ‘Aami Je Tomar’ and ‘Hare Ram,’ will further elevate the nostalgia level. The movie will be witnessing a Diwali release on November 1, 2024. It will see an epic clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

