Bollywood superstars and their rivalries has always been relevant. Be it any decade, but there are few superstars who are always claiming the top spot in the box office charts and hustling to maintain their position on that spot. However, huge box office numbers cannot always guarantee the parameter of success of a film. In 2012, Akshay Kumar proved the same beating one of his arch-rivals Salman Khan at the box office!

Box Office 2012 – Salman Khan VS Akshay Kumar!

The year 2012 at the box office was ruled by Salman Khan claiming the top two spots in the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012. Ek Tha Tiger with 198 crore was the highest grosser of the year while Dabangg 2 was the second highest grosser of the year with a lifetime collection of 158.50 crore.

Oh My God Box Office – The Ultimate Winner

In 2012, Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore was the third highest-grossing film of the year, with a lifetime collection of 131 crore. However, the ultimate winner was a small-budget film – Oh My God, helmed by Umesh Shukla, starring Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, which surpassed the profits made by the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2012!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2012 along with their Budget, lifetime collection and the return on their investment.

1. Ek Tha Tiger | Budget: 75 crore | Collection: 198 crore | ROI: 164%

2. Dabangg 2 | Budget: 84 crore | Collection: 158 crore | ROI: 88.10%

3. Rowdy Rathore | Budget: 60 crore | Collection: 131 crore | ROI: 118.33%

4. Agneepath | Budget: 71 crore | Collection: 123 crore | ROI: 73.24%

5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan | Budget: 50 crore | Collection: 120 crore | ROI: 140%

6. Barfi | Budget: 45 crore | Collection: 120 crore | ROI: 166%

7. Housefull 2 | Budget: 72 crore | Collection: 112 crore | ROI: 55.5%

8. Son Of Sardaar | Budget: 40 crore | Collection: 105 crore | ROI: 162%

9. Bol Bachchan | Budget: 65 crore | Collection: 103 crore | ROI: 58.4%

10. Talaash | Budget: 60 crore | Collection: 93 crore | ROI: 56%

OMG – Budget, Collection & Profit

Akshay Kumar‘s Oh My God was released in the theaters on September 28, 2012 and it opened at 4.25 crore at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 20 crore, the film earned 81.47 crore in its lifetime, and 40 crore overseas, with a total worldwide collection of 149.9 crore! The film registered a profit of 307% beating the profit made by top 10 highest-grossing films of 2012!

