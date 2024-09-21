The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is one of India’s most iconic actors. With a career spanning over three decades, he has delivered numerous blockbusters like My Name is Khan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others.

His dynamic acting skills can be seen in several of his films, especially Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where he played a romantic lead torn between love and duty. While Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for his deep respect for women, demonstrated in his personal and professional life, there was a time when he actually fought with Aditya Chopra over some dialogues in Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

In a throwback interview with Femina, the Jawaan actor said, “I’m very comfortable around women I work with. But I come from a place where opening the door for a girl or pulling a chair out for her are basics. It does not mean she can’t take care of herself, it just means that you, as a man, care for her. I have lost out on a lot of edgy cinema because I refuse to work in films where women are not respected.”

He continued, “Adi (director Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing).’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu (you)’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”

Jab Tak Hain Jaan was released in 2012 and starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The romantic drama follows Samar Anand, an Indian army officer, who falls in love with Meera, a wealthy Londoner. However, their love is tested by fate and a vow Meera makes to God, leading to their separation. Years later, a young journalist, Akira, uncovers Samar’s story, which reignited unresolved emotions and forced him to confront his past. The movie grossed Rs 235.66 crore at the box office globally.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Reacted To Working With Shahid Kapoor, “DVD Of Jab We Meet Is…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News