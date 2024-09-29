Out of nowhere, Arshad Warsi hit the entertainment headlines of the nation due to his brutally honest opinion about Kalki 2898 AD. While sharing the film review, he used the word ‘joker,’ which was never a personal comment against Prabhas. However, the matter was blown out of proportion, and even actors like Nani jumped into it, creating a dramatic episode. Now, finally, after keeping a mum for almost a month, the Jolly LLB 3 actor has made a clarification.

For the unversed, Arshad was indulged in a casual interview with Samdish Bhatia last month. The fun episode was uploaded to the YouTube channel ‘Unfiltered by Samdish.’ While the entire interview was fun to watch, it went viral for some other reason. In the entire episode, there was a moment where Arshad spoke about his experience of watching Kalki 2898 AD and clearly admitted that he didn’t like it.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi said that he didn’t like the way Prabhas was treated on the screen. He was looking like a joker in the film (expressing his disappointment towards the character). This video footage of Arshad’s blunt opinion made it to the internet, and die-hard fans of the Baahubali star slammed Arshad brutally on social media as they thought Arshad called their beloved star a ‘joker.’

Finally, Arshad Warsi has broken his silence on the matter, ending the entire controversy. At the IIFA Awards 2024, he said, “Everybody has their own point of view, and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. Prabhas is a brilliant actor, and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience.”

Thankfully, Arshad made a much-needed clarification, as it won’t leave any bad blood between him and Prabhas fans now.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.

