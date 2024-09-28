Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening, and the fans are thrilled about it. The OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will be back on screen for another laugh riot. Priyadarshan, known for his great comedy movies, will be back in the director’s chair for a different movie with Akshay. Recently, at an event, the filmmaker broke his silence and addressed the most anticipated threequel in Bollywood. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri was released in 2000, over two decades ago. It was directed by Priyadarshan, but the sequel was helmed by Neeraj Vora. Both movies are still very relevant in pop culture and have generated a lot of meme material. The first movie is considered a cult classic by the cinephiles. Apart from the lead trio, Tabu, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, and Rajpal Yadav were eminent parts of either one of these films.

According to News18, the Priyadarshan addressed Hera Pheri 3 and opened up about the trio’s reunion – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal for the iconic threequel. He was at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. He and Akshay have worked in multiple movies along with Paresh Rawal. The celebrated filmmaker spoke about the excitement around the film and his reunion with the Khiladi of Bollywood for Bhoot Bangla.

He said, “Let’s hope for the best. So far it was a very great combination always. The teams have worked with me and Akshay. I hope it will happen again.”

It seems Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to recreate their onscreen magic. The duo will team up for a movie in one of the most exciting film genres of the present time—horror comedy. The actor announced Bhoot Bangla a few days back on his birthday. Akshay will reportedly pay a magician, and the film will feature three female actors alongside the Hera Pheri 3 star.

Speaking of Bhoot Bangla, Priyadarshan added, “Yeah, that’s what I said. I hope it will work the same way.” They are set to start filming it soon. Bhoot Bangla is expected to be released in 2025. Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 will reportedly be directed by Farhad Shamji there is no news about its release.

