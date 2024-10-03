Alia Bhatt is all set to entice her fans with an action-drama flick, Jigra. Her Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar, produced the movie, which was directed by Vasan Bala. However, ever since Alia’s latest interview, rumors have been floating around that she was not the first choice for the movie.

Talking about the same, in the actress’ latest interview with Tried And Refused Productions’ YouTube channel, Vasan Bala could be heard saying that he was upset when Karan Johar sent Alia the script for Jigra quickly just after their chat. This statement went viral on social media, and many netizens started assuming that Alia Bhatt might have bagged the movie because KJo had sent her the script. This also led to many users trolling the Raazi actress, calling her unfairly ‘privileged.’ However, the producer of Jigra, Somen Mishra, was quick to jump into the actress’ defense. He said that Vasan was upset because a ‘half-baked’ script was sent to Alia and not anything else. Furthermore, he told the makers always wanted her to headline the film.

Somen left a series of posts on X quoting the viral interview clip. He wrote, “Hahahaa this appeared on TL. This is so funny. When Vasan, me and KJ were discussing the initial story, we were dying to get Alia on board. Matlab (I mean) I don’t know one filmmaker who won’t. She is absolutely the best. And we were lucky she said yes. Vasan meant it was rough pitch then.” He further added, “All kinds of pitches go to all actors. If they like the space or so, then again you go with the final script. So many times they say yes and then the script doesn’t work or even the ulta happens too. Only on social media there’s so much stupidity tha til ka taad gets made. Lmao.”

Lastly, Somen Mishra said how they were ‘dying’ to get Alia Bhatt onboard for Jigra. The last post said, “And when you see the film, you will realize what I meant by we were DYING to get her on board. She is MAGIC on screen. If she had said no, I don’t know with whom Vasan would have made #Jigra impossible to even imagine someone else who cud have played Satya. Baki sab bakwas. Fin.”

Hahahaa this appeared on TL. This is so funny. When Vasan, me and KJ were discussing the initial story, we were DYING to get Alia on board. Matlab I don’t know one filmmaker who won’t. She is absolutely the best. And we were lucky she said yes. Vasan meant it was rough pitch then https://t.co/m14DSnhNUo — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) October 2, 2024

Jigra director Vasan Bala also supported Alia Bhatt by adding, “Karan knew better and can’t thank him enough for the rest of my life for trusting his instincts. It’s the most magnanimous gesture anyone can do to help someone make a film…Trust.” Not only this but Tried And Refused Productions host Anmol Jamwal also called the negative narratives from his interview clip with the actress to be insane. Meanwhile, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina in the lead role and will be released on October 11, 2024.

