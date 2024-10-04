Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is finally nearing the end of its theatrical run. The horror-comedy flick has completed 50 historic days at the ticket windows on a remarkable note. It has now scored the highest week 7 of all time in India. Scroll below for the latest box office collection!

A massive boost was seen on Gandhi Jayanti as earnings crossed the 2 crore mark. The Stree sequel has surpassed many storms like The GOAT, Devara, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa, among others. But it has maintained a strong momentum at the box office so far. Like every story, the journey will unfortunately have to conclude at the box office. But it’s been a blockbuster run that calls for a huge celebration!

Box Office Collection Day 50

On day 50, Stree 2 minted 0.60 crores at the box office. It witnessed a fall of almost 70% after the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. But the horror-comedy flick is in its seventh week, so what more can one expect? The overall collection now stands at 620.26 crores.

Scores 7th highest week of all time!

It’s been a streak of success for Stree 2, which has scored many of the highest week-totals till now. In the seventh week, it made cumulative earnings of 10.64 crores, the highest ever in the domestic market. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led flick has left behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and other Indian biggies.

Take a look at the top 5 highest Week 7 of all time:

Stree 2: 10.64 crores Gadar 2: 2.8 crores Pathaan: 2.75 crores RRR: 2.2 crores Madgaon Express: 2.18 crores

If one calculates, Stree 2 has scored almost 280% higher collections than Gadar 2 in its 7th week. Historic, isn’t it?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

