Bhumi Pednekar starrer horror thriller film Durgamati’s trailer, which was released a week ago, showed that two different timelines with justice and revenge as the themes that tie them together. As the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11th, Bhumi and producer Akshay Kumar to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the upcoming film.

Durgamati recently underwent a name change recently. Previously the film was titled Durgavati, now the titled has been changed to Durgamati The Myth. No reason has been given for the name change. The film is an official remake of Telugu language horror thriller film Bhaagamathie, which was released in 2018. Anushka Shetty played the lead role in the film.

According to a Telly Chakkar report, actress Bhumi Pednekar and actor-turned producer Akshay Kumar will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Durgamati The Myth. Recently, he appeared on the show to promote his film Laxmii.

Khiladi Kumar and Kapil Sharma share an amazing camaraderie on the show. The duo often engages in hilarious banter on the show. Akshay is one of the celebrities who comes up with great comebacks for Kapil Sharma’s hilarious punches in style. Bhumi Pednekar’s spontaneous and funny one-liners are also to watch out for.

After Durgamati’s trailer was released online, netizens compared Bumi’s performance with Anushka Shetty’s acting prowess in the original film. Fans of the Anushka felt that Bhumi’s screen presence falls short of the power that is required to pull off such a strong character. Many fans even said that the actress has failed to meet the standards set by the Baahubali actress in terms of performance.

Talking about the film Durgamati The Myth, Bhumi Pednekar starrer film is written and directed by Ashok, who helmed the original Telugu language horror thriller film. It tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. In the film, she is possed by the ghost of a dead queen.

Apart from Bhumi, the film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles. The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner.

