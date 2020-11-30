Farmer’s Bill 2020 has been the trending topic of debate currently. From Kangana Ranaut to Himanshi Khurana, several celebrities are sharing their opinion on the on-going row. But when comedian Kapil Sharma decided to tweet on the matter, netizens began trolling him. But he isn’t holding himself from giving it back either. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, things have been difficult for the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since Bharti Singh got arrested. India’s Best Dancer judge was taken into custody after NCB found drugs at her residential/ professional space. Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently out on bail.

A user recently trolled Kapil Sharma asking him if he does drugs and is saying no unless found guilty just like Bharti Singh. This time, another troll is taking a dig at him over his tweet supporting the farmers in Punjab.

Kapil Sharma had tweeted, “The issue of farmers should not be given a political color, this issue should be resolved by negotiation. No issue is so big that it should not be resolved by negotiation. We are all with the peasant brothers. They are our provider.”

किसानो के मुद्दे को राजनीतिक रंग ना देते हुए बातचीत से इस मसले का हल निकालना चाहिए।कोई भी मुद्दा इतना बड़ा नहीं होता के बातचीत से उसका हल ना निकले।हम सब देशवासी किसान भाइयों के साथ हैं। यह हमारे अन्नदाता हैं।#farmers — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2020

Reacting to this, a troll replied, “कॉमेडी कर चुप चाप , राजनीति करने की कोशिश मत कर ज्यादा किसान हितैसी बनने की कोशिश मत कर ,जो काम तेरा है उस पर फोकस रख” (Focus on your work of doing comedy. Keep quiet and stop trying to indulge in political issues.)

Kapil Sharma too did not hold himself back. He responded, “भाई साहब मैं तो अपना काम कर ही रहा हूँ, कृपया आप भी करें, देशभक्त लिखने से कोई देशभक्त नहीं हो जाता, काम करें और देश की तरक़्क़ी में योगदान दें 50 rs का रीचार्ज करवा के फ़ालतू का ज्ञान ना बांटे। धन्यवाद #JaiJawanJaiKissan”

(Brother, I am doing my work, please you do it as well, writing patriot does not make one a patriot, work and contribute to the progress of the country. Do not share wasteful knowledge by getting 50 rs recharged. Thank you. #JaiJawanJaiKissan)

