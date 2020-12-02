Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty who was in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput has finally gotten bail. The 24-year-old went to jail in September and finally after 3 months he’s got bail.

Showik filed for a fresh bail plea back in November first week and is finally out and this is indeed great news for the family and friends.

ANI confirmed the news and tweeted, “Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty’s brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau.”

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty’s brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

That’s such a relief for the family.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drug-related charges. The Bombay High Court granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to the actress. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application back in the same month and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

Rhea spent 28 days in custody. The Jalebi actress was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement post the announcement of this decision. “We are Delighted by order of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed, and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI, ED and NCB of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate”

