Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of this era’s most famous actors and entrepreneurs. Shetty continues to slay the fashion and fitness game in Bollywood, inspiring many to look to her as an idol. However, the Indian Police Force actress has had a few troubling years regarding her personal life, especially her relationship with Raj Kundra. Be it his arrest in the adult video production scandal, ED’s raid, or even rumors of divorce. Kundra and Shetty have always made it through. But this was not the first time questions about Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s relationship were raised. Before the two tied the knot, Raj Kundra’s first wife called Shilpa Shetty a home-wrecker and blamed her for the breakage of her marriage.

In February 2009, Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra after a two-year romance. Before his relationship with Shilpa, Raj was married to Kavita, the daughter of another businessman. Following Raj and Shilpa’s marriage, Kavita publicly accused Shilpa of being a homewrecker.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Kavita expressed her feelings about Raj’s new marriage, claiming that Shilpa had broken up her marriage. She mentioned that during her attempts to reconcile with Raj, he would only talk about Shilpa as if nothing else mattered. Kavita remarked, “I look at the pictures of them together and think, she’s with my husband, she’s living my life. While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was constantly talking about Shilpa as if it didn’t matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer, and more famous than me.”

Shilpa Shetty responded to these accusations in an interview with Hello Magazine. She expressed how the label of homewrecker made her feel physically ill and was the worst thing she could imagine. Shilpa stated that she had clarified to Raj that their relationship couldn’t progress beyond friendship until his divorce was finalized. She said, “I’m no homewrecker. I made it clear to him that our relationship could go no further than friendship until he had his divorce. It actually made me feel physically ill. To be called a marriage-breaker was the worst thing possible. It brought such shame on to my parents, and I felt so bad for their sake.”

Despite initial denials, Shilpa Shetty confirmed their relationship in December 2007. She played no role in Raj’s divorce. Shilpa said, “I was really upset by what she said. She knew very well that I didn’t even know her husband when she walked out on him. I didn’t even know him when I went into Big Brother. I have known him for about only six months, which was four months after his wife had left home, and he had already got a divorce by then.”

Raj Kundra also addressed Kavita’s allegations, expressing shock and publicly apologizing to Shilpa Shetty and her family. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Raj revealed that Kavita had an affair with his brother-in-law. This led him to separate from her. He also mentioned that he was denied access to his daughter from his first marriage.

But Shetty has let bygones be bygones; she and Raj Kundra have been married for 15 years now and share two beautiful children.

