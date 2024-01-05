After a long wait, the official trailer of the much-anticipated series Indian Police Force was dropped online. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the show stars an ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Talwar, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, and others in the key roles. After teasing fans with multiple first-look posters and teasers, Rohit Shetty finally arrived with his ‘Indian Police Force’ for the grand trailer launch of the 7-part web show. While a number of photos and videos have surfaced on the web, a short clip has been doing the rounds of social media for all the hilarious reasons.

During the trailer launch, Shetty left everyone in splits after he smartly plugged in his Singham 3’s leading lady, Deepika Padukone’s name, after a journalist called Shilpa Shetty the ‘first female cop’ of his cop universe. Scroll down to know what actually happened.

At the event, a journalist told Shilpa Shetty, “Technically, you’re the first female officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse.” Surprised by the same, Shilpa asks, “What? Say that again?” She further teases her director and tells him, “Sir, suna aapne?” This leads to a loud cheer from the audience. Giving a savage comeback, Shetty quickly adds, “Doosri ka birthday hai naa aaj?” He then goes on to wish the diva, “Happy Birthday, Deepika!”

Well, the video has taken the web by storm and is being shared widely. For those who don’t know, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse Singham 3 as a female cop, Shakti Shetty. She will be seen alongside her real-life husband, Simba Ranveer Singh. The film also stars ‘Real Singham’ Ajay Devgn, ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With the Indian Police Force’s release around the corner and Singham 3 yet to hit the big screens, it makes Shilpa Shetty Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse’s first female officer.

Speaking about her role in the show, Shilpa Shetty told the media, “To be able to play a cop in his cop universe is nothing but a compliment for me. We were supposed to work a long, long time back but I am so happy that it started off with this part. The wait was worthwhile and you will see that when you watch the show.”

The seven-part web series, Indian Police Force, will stream on Amazon Prime video starting January 19, 2024.

