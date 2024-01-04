Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adored and loved couples of B-Town. The power couple has not only won everyone’s hearts with their love story, but they also send major couple goals every time they appear for the events to cheer for each other. SRK and Gauri’s love story is known to all. The star wife left her home in Delhi and decided to spend her life with a simple guy who loved her like there was no tomorrow. But did you know that at the beginning of their relationship, Gauri’s brother didn’t like SRK?

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Gauri had opened up about her family’s apprehensions about accepting SRK initially. In one of the interviews, she also opened up about the initial phase after her marriage when the superstar would bring work home, and she would threaten him with throwing the script out of the window.

In an old interview with Filmfare in 1994, Gauri Khan revealed that her family was ‘orthodox Hindus’ who didn’t want her to marry a Muslim. They even thought that SRK wasn’t serious about their relationship. Speaking about her brother, Gauri revealed that her brother, who’s a year and a half older than her, had murder on his mind every time he saw Shah Rukh Khan looking at her. Not only that, he had even threatened him once, saying that he would beat him up and bash him.

Gauri Khan told the magazine, “He’s (Vikrant) a very cool, laid-back guy, but whenever he saw Shah Rukh, he saw red. He was very possessive about me, and he had murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking at me. He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up.’ The threats must have irritated Shah Rukh no end, but since he was my brother, Shah Rukh would just nod and say, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you say.’”

She further revealed, “I met Shah Rukh when I was in the ninth standard and he was in the twelfth. Vikrant met his girlfriend the same year, the same month. It was all right for him to date a girl, but I couldn’t even dare to like Shah Rukh. It took Vikrant four years to accept Shah Rukh Khan.”

22-year-old Gauri Khan married 26-year-old Shah Rukh Khan on October 25, 1991.

On the work front, after three releases in 2023 – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki – Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his upcoming film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ravi Kishan Takes A Dig At Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ While Calling Shah Rukh Khan His ‘Old Friend,’ Apologizes For His ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News