Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Every time Paps spot him going out and about in the city or at a special event, netizens go gaga. We have often seen netizens asking him about his comeback film. However, he is yet to announce his upcoming project. While we wait for an update about his professional life, he’s been making headlines for his love life. In the past few months, Imran has grabbed the limelight for reportedly dating Lekha Washington.

While the rumored couple is yet to make their relationship official, they have been making public appearances together at close friends’ birthday parties, get-togethers and family functions. Have they decided to make each other meet their families? Well, it looks like Imran has. Scroll down.

Yesterday i.e., Jan 3, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutt’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, pictures of which have already taken the web by storm. Their wedding was followed by a wedding reception which saw many celebs in attendance. Amid all the photos and videos floating on the web, Lekha Washington took to her Insta stories to share an adorable collage of their pics from the reception.

Aamir Khan’s cousin Imran Khan along with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, arrived for the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The collage of six pictures see Lekha wearing a red embroidered lehenga paired with a black blouse and red dupatta. She looked exquisite as she let her hair down and accessorized it with a matha patti and a minimal necklace.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper, as usual, in a black tuxedo. In a couple of photos, Imran looks lovingly at his rumored lady love. Sharing the collage, she posted a red heart emoji in the middle. Take a look:

Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. After tying the knot in 2011, rumors of them parting ways began surfacing in 2019. It was only last year when their divorce reportedly came through.

Imran and Lekha have shared the screen space in the 2013 film Matru Ki Biljee Ka Mandola. Rumors about their dating began after they were snapped, arriving hand-in-hand at an event in February last year.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s adorable photos? Do let us know.

