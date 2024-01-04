Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, got married to her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in one of the coolest ways possible. However, the internet could not digest the wedding pictures and had a field day trolling the ‘Dulha’ who arrived at his wedding in a Ganji and shorts.

Yes, Aamir Khan’s Jamai wore a Ganji and chaddi to his own wedding, and while he danced his heart out at ‘Suno Sasur Ji Ab Zid Chhodo’ in his baaraat in the same Ganji, people’s disbelief at this cool-casual vibe was obvious since Indian weddings are synonymous to decking up.

While the bride, Ira Khan, also chose cool palazzo pants with the traditional choli and chunni, Nupur Shikhare took the cool quotient a bit higher with his unexpected Ganji look. Well, one thing that you need to give them for sure is the credit for being the coolest in the most unique wedding!

However, as soon as the pictures went viral, the internet could not believe that they saw Aamir Khan‘s Jamai in his banyan! So, the pictures and videos had a lot of reactions. Some of them were hilarious, the others were surprising, and, of course, there were a lot of trolls.

The pictures that were shared on a Reddit thread had a Redditor surprisingly ask, “Ladka banyan mein kyun Hai?” Another guy replied, “Ladki walo ne sherwani nahi di hogi.” Another shocked comment read, “Is the guy in a vest and shorts?” One more comment read, “Is Aamir Khan’s jamai literally wearing Ganji on his wedding?”

Some could not take the pictures so casually and called out Nupur Shikhare. A user wrote, “This feels like “Guys ek min sign karke I’ll be back.” Wtf!!” Another comment read, “Is he joking? Is this a script? You have to be deranged to show up at your wedding in shorts and a vest.” One surprised user wrote, “Rich people are so f*cking weird man.”

People even had fun with the pictures. A comment read, “Joote churane hote h , kapde nahi.” Another comment read, “Ye bhi sahi hai. Engagement me tux and shaadi me vests! Lagta hai itne din me family ka financial status gadbad ho gaya.” A Redditor asked, “Bhai ko kisine bataya nahi ki Aaj hi shadi hai?” Another comment hilariously connected the dots with Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, “Now I know why Aamir was ok with his jamai raja in chaddi banyan. He saw his version of Laal Singh Chaddha in him, lol.”

Meanwhile, some in the comments section tried assuming that the dress code for him was Milkha Singh since Nupur Shikhare was seen jogging with his squad to run for his Dulhania.

Here’s a video of the wedding ceremony with Nupur Shikhare dressed like he doesn’t care about the clothes when he is with the person he wants to be with.

However, he finally got dressed for the family pictures.

We definitely found this the coolest wedding this season. How about you?

