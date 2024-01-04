On the occasion of Republic Day last year, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, the film made a humongous collection at the ticket window, breaking quite a few box office records. Ahead of its release, the film courted controversies for different reasons and was called for a boycott after its song ‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped online. Now, in the latest interview, popular actor Ravi Kishan was asked about the same, and here’s what he has to say.

Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry. He has often grabbed headlines for songs with questionable lyrics that he has been a part of. Earlier, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, he had apologized for performing on songs with suggestive lyrics. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj.

In the latest interview, when Ravi Kishan was asked about his thoughts on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang song, he said that “songs should not be vulgar” while criticizing the song. Calling Shah Rukh Khan his old friend, the actor further added that “Cinema should function like cinema.” Speaking to Jist, Ravi Kishan said, “Sometimes you don’t think about it, but as you get older, you should realize… A few films that I did of such nature… that song ‘Lehenga utha ke’… You realize that the producer has made such songs. Sometimes you would land up on set and the song would start playing and by the time you realise it, it’s late, because you are there on the set already.”

Ravi Kishan further added that he was so busy during the peak of his career that he didn’t have time to pay attention to the lyrics or check them before he landed on the sets and began shooting. “I didn’t have much time to listen to the songs. So many times, I wouldn’t even read the script, and I would go through it on set because I was working three shifts a day. And I didn’t have the time.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in the news for his upcoming music video ‘Ayodhya Ke Shri Ram’ as a tribute to Lord Ram ahead of the inauguration of much-talked-about Ram Mandir.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ram Mandir Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Prabhas To Arun Govil & Dipika Chikhlia, List Of Celebrities Who’re Invited!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News