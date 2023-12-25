It has been a Merry Christmas for the newly released films Dunki and Salaar at the box office, and while everyone had their Santa lists ready, even we had our wishlist ready on behalf of Bollywood. This list included the fate of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

While we wished for big box office numbers, we also wished for better films. Overall, we wished for a better and bigger year for Cinema in 2024. But we went a little overboard with our list, and this was one greedy list we handed over to Santa Claus last night.

While we’ve asked a lot of things, we have been very specific in our demands – right from the golden number at the box office to golden pairings in Bollywood films.

Here are the specific things we have wished for in our Santa list.

A Dhaasu Karan Arjun Reunion With Tiger Vs Pathaan

Well, while Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan turned into a box office superstar, Salman Khan in Tiger 3 could not create the same magic. So, just to be sure, I have asked Santa to put in some magic so that the two superstars can bring back a film as massive as Karan Arjun! Who would not want to see this reunion? Also, Santa has promised a 1000 crore for this Bollywood biggie for sure! Fan clubs have already been editing and sharing pictures about this dream reunion.

A Well-Deserved Full-Fledged Big-Budget Film For Vikrant Massey

This year has been phenomenal for Vikrant Massey, as his film has defied all norms, speculations, and predictions. 12th Fail is a success story that could reach a definite target audience but worked wonders. However, a film like that should’ve reached a better audience. Maybe it could have been if he had been doing a big-budget film. The actor has arrived yet not arrived. Probably a well-deserved, full-fledged, big-budget film wouldn’t harm anyone!

Deepika Padukone & Her Draupadi ASAP!

It was ages ago that Deepika Padukone announced Draupadi. But the film has not taken off yet. It was supposed to be based on Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s novel ‘The Palace Of Illusions.’ I hope this film turns into a reality since many have tried remodeling Ramayana, but none have tried presenting Mahabharata. However, SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan have talked about making Mahabharata.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif In A Commercial Pot-Boiler

When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, and they were being called VicKat, rumors of them being cast together floated, but none came true. I’m hoping that someone tries decoding their chemistry, which might be having the perfect Angrezi Kudi – Desi Munda vibes!

A Good, Very Good, Very Very Good Glimpse Of Raha Kapoor

Okay, as much as I’m obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and all other little ones, I want just one little glimpse of Raha Kapoor before they start discussing whom does she resemble – Alia or Ranbir!

Someone, Please Help Karan Johar Make Takht In The Most Rightful Way Possible

When Karan Johar announced Takht, I was super-excited, imagining the grandeur of this mega-budget. Plus, Mughal history has such a royal charm that I wonder why no one has tapped into the subject yet apart from making innumerable versions of Jodha Akbar and Salim Anarkali’s love story. Mughal history has so much more drama to it, and hopefully, someone helps Karan Johar make this magnificent film happen!

Jee Le Zara’s Glorious Casting

A lot has been said and done about Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra’s film Jee Le Zara. While the film hangs somewhere in the dilemma of happening or not, I really wish that any Bollywood director could cast the OG trio – Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and Asha Parekh for a fun film! Just look at these divas!

The Box Office Boost

And finally, I wish that the year 2024 brings in much more success in terms of numbers at the box office. While big-budget films have started working wonders, hopefully, small-budget films also start welcoming audiences.

Now, while I have definitely wished Santa Claus to fulfill this demanding list, we all know that Santa is as secret as a RAW Mission. So, hopefully, the respective people related to these lists could take charge and work things in their favor in 2024 for the best!

Cheers. Looking forward to a rocking year ahead in Bollywood.

