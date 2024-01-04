Kareena Kapoor Khan is riding high on the success of her career. After garnering accolades for her outstanding performance in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders, Bebo is now gearing up to rule the South industry. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actress will join Yash in his upcoming film Toxic. Yes, you heard that right! Toxic will mark Bebo’s Kannada debut and first Pan-India film. Early December last year, he made the big announcement with a video that didn’t show glimpses of his character.

Soon after unveiling the name of his upcoming film, the Rocking Star became a talking point after netizens trolled the makers for its title. Helmed by national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas, the film is touted to be an action thriller based on drug mafia operations in Goa. The tagline reads that the movie is a ‘fairy tale for grownups,’ hinting at the high-octane action scenes. After the blockbuster success of ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF 2’, this seems to be yet another massy film.

According to a media report in India Today, the makers of Toxic have been keen on bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan on board, and they are already in talks with the Good Newwz actress. If all goes well, fans will witness fresh jodi of Bebo and Yash ruling the silver screen with their camaraderie in Toxic. While there is no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

The media report further states that the Toxic makers wanted such a name associated with the film that would not only make the project bigger but will also cater to a larger audience. Well, who better than Kareena? Don’t you agree?

On the work front, after Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was premiered at film festivals (BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival). She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the pipeline.

On the other hand, after enjoying massive success with KGF 2, Yash will now be seen in Toxic.

Meanwhile, Toxic is yet to go on the floors, and its tentative release date has been scheduled for April 10, 2025.

