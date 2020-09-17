Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor’s THIS Scene In Good Newwz Was Inspired From FRIENDS

Friends has put a huge cultural impact on us and no one can deny it. While we say that, it’s also a fact that many Bollywood films have taken inspiration from the American sitcom. Salaam Namaste, Heroes, Akshay Kumar’s Jaan-E-Mann and there are so many films which have taken inspiration from Friends for a few scenes.

But today we’ll tell you how 2019’s one of the biggest hit Good Newwz also had a scene heavily inspired by Friends. Do you remember the scene in Good Newwz in which Akshay Kumar’s Varun Batra and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Deepti Batra have s*x during her ovulation period? Varun and Deepu have this little cute fight following which he is too depressed to have s*x with her. But since Deepti can’t let go the chance so she fakes a ‘sorry’ and convinces him. After having s*x, she tells him that she is still mad at him for drinking and smoking on the day they had these plans.

Well, the Akshay Kumar – Kareena Kapoor Khan scene is clearly inspired by Friends’ Season 9 Episode 5 ‘The Episode With Phoebe’s Birthday Dinner’. In the said scene Matthew Perry’s Chandler returns from Tulsa after smoking heavily. Courteney Cox’s Monica is ovulating and wants to have s*x with Chandler. She is also all dressed up and ready for it when she finds out that he has smoked. This irritates her and both of them argue. Chandler is turned off with this argument so Monica fakes a ‘sorry’ and both of them do it. And when Chandler wants to talk to her after s*x, she tells him that she is still mad at him for smoking.

Now isn’t that too much similarity? Also, the reaction of Matthew Perry’s Chandler and Akshay Kumar’s Varun when they are welcomed by Courteney Cox’s Monica and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Deepti is quite the same.

Watch the scene here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO7e8FHSpWc

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Also, Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more fun updates like these.

