Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were on fire with the chemistry as the dynamic filmmaker-actor duo, and they delivered a blockbuster episode on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 9, right before delivering a blockbuster with their upcoming film Singham Again. They had a crackling chemistry and were one of the most entertaining and funny guests this season.

While the two had fun with the quiz and the rapid-fire, they even discussed their personal and professional lives on the show. The Tanhaji actor revealed how his son Yug once asked about the superstar getting overworked and earning so much that he couldn’t understand how money would buy happiness.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty admitted to his failure with Cirkus and said that the film failed because he failed as a director. Of course, he was asked the question of the season as well – The name of the dog in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, which, surprisingly, Ajay Devgn did not know.

The episode had a balance of fun quotient and discussion, and it was clearly one of the best episodes of this season. Check out the major highlights from Koffee with Karan Season 8 Episode 9.

Ajay Devgn’s Fiery Rapid Fire

Ajay Devgn’s rapid fire was hilarious and fun. Though we’ll not spoil it for you by revealing who won, he definitely bowled us over with his quirky answers. Right from calling Karan Johar a sworn enemy to waiting for the day Kajol doesn’t talk to him to stealing Akshay Kumar‘s 8-hour contracts and ability to finish films in 40 days, he was upfront and honest about most of things.

The Hilarious Singham x Drishyam Cross-Over

The filmmaker-actor duo even discussed the idea of a Singham-Drishyam cross-over, which someone suggested to Ajay Devgn. The weird idea had the cop, Bajirao Singham, investigating Ajay’s Drishyam story. Rohit Shetty shot a pun saying such a great idea and added they should release it on October 2.

Rohit Shetty’s Maa Ki Aankh!

Rohit Shetty was the quirkier one despite Ajay Devgn owning his answers with his dark humor. While Shetty shared his two cents about films clashing at the box office and how he goes ‘Maa ki aankh’ when his films clash to calling films that mean something ‘ghanta’, he was outrageous. The filmmaker stood by the fact that after some time, no one remembers what the film was about.

Ranveer Singh’s Fan Club

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Karan Johar were fanboying over Ranveer Singh. While the filmmaker revealed how the actor changes his lines the most, Ajay agreed that he has a sharp sense of humor and makes it funny. Even Karan Johar agreed to the fact. Shetty even shared how Ranveer can kill a party any day, and who wouldn’t agree?

Dissing The Paps!

Rohit Shetty took a dig at celebs and pap culture. While Ajay Devgn admitted that he hates it, Shetty moved a step ahead and hinted that the celebs themselves tip the paps and then act surprised. He even questioned the idea behind paps turning up everywhere from the Mandir to the gym, forget the airport.

Sunny Deol As Singham

Rohit Shetty, answering one of the questions, revealed that he would cast Sunny Deol as Singham if the film had been made in the 80s. Interestingly, the Gadar actor has delivered many hits in the Uniform, and it would be interesting to see him in the Cop Universe. Well, not too late for it, we guess!

You can catch a glimpse of this funny riot here:

