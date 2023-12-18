The makers of Bigg Boss 17 are leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans hooked. In the latest twist, the makers have brought contestant Munawar Faruqui’s alleged ex-girlfriend Ayesh Khan as a new wild card entrant. As seen in the promos previously, the influencer will be seen entering the show and confronting the comedian for two-timing and spreading lies. Much before the rumors of her entry began making headlines, her interview went viral in which she leveled serious allegations against him.

A couple of days back, the makers dropped another video in which Ayesha was seen demanding an apology from the stand-up comedian. Now, in the upcoming episode of Salman Khan’s show, she will enter the house as a new wild card contestant after K-pop sensation Aoora. Scroll down for details.

A while back, the social media page of the channel dropped another video, and it sees Munawar Faruqui breaking down. The promo opens with Ayesha Khan confronting Munawar on her entry. After the exchange of conversation, the comedian is seen having a mental breakdown. For the unversed, Ayesha accused him of double dating when he was already in a relationship with Nazila. When she confronts him, he accepts his mistake and even apologizes to her.

Ayesha Khan tells him, “You told me you have broken up with Nazila but you have been talking about your relationship with her so loudly on the show. What was it with me then? You told me you love me and want to spend quality time with me just before entering the show. If it was just about me and her, I wouldn’t have said anything but so many other women are involved.”

Responding to this, Munawar Faruqui says in his defense, “I said I’m sorry for lying to you. I was pretending to be in a relationship with her so that the breakup news don’t go out. I did say I love you to you, and I didn’t cheat on anyone.”

Later, the comedian is seen crying his heart out and telling housemates that he is not fake like Ayesha is portraying on the show. He tells Mannara Chopra, “I know I’ve broken a heart, and I’m not happy about it. I’m not feeling good at all, and if Bigg Boss opens the door, then I’m ready to walk out.”

Well, let's wait and watch what more will happen in tonight's episode. How much are you looking forward to?

