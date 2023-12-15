In shocking news, TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who is best known for her role as Inspector Tasha in CID, has filed a complaint against her family, accusing them of physical assault and abuse. In a shocking video going viral on social media, Vaishnavi is seen seeking help from people against her family and shows her cuts and bruises.

The actress has filed a police complaint, and as per reports, her mother and brother have been named as the accused in her FIR. It has been reported that the actress, earlier, has been a victim of domestic abuse and marital violence, after which she filed for a divorce in 2016.

In the latest report, in a video shared by K Himaanshu Shuklaa on X (earlier Twitter), Vaishnavi Dhanraj can be seen in a shocking condition, bruised. She says in the video, “Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I am talking to K. Himaanshu Shuklaa. I really need help right now. I am in Kashimira Police Station… And I have been abused by my family; I have been hit really badly. Please… I need everybody’s help, right from the media to the news channels and everybody in the industry. Please come and support me.”

The video was shared by her friend, who urged the Mumbai Police to help the actress. As per the latest report, she has filed an FRI at Kashimira Police Station. The video shared by Vaishnavi’s friend is going viral on social media.

Dear @MumbaiPolice I urgently need your help. One of my actresses friends is in serious trouble, and was held hostage by her family. #Sos #pleasehelp — K Himaanshu Shuklaa (@khimaanshu) December 15, 2023

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, the actress confessed to going through domestic violence in her marriage. The actress even admitted that she was very close to dying but was spared by her husband. She was so scared that she ran from that house. She had even shared horrifying details of how she was bruised and beaten till she bled. It was the last day of her life as a wife who was emotionally, physically, and mentally tortured. Later, Vaishnavi sought divorce from her husband in 2016.

Now, the actress has faced assault at the hands of her family. For the unversed, Vaishnavi played the lead role in Na Aana Is Des Laado and supporting leads in Begusarai, Sasural Simar Ka, Beyhad, Bepannaah, and many other shows. She was last seen in Colors TV’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

This is a developing story. For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

