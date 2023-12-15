Last week, Himanshi Khurana announced her breakup with Asim Riaz. They cited “religious differences” as the reason behind their split, and fans were disappointed. Amid all the drama, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up has shared a new cryptic post on losing people. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Himanshi was engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. But her closeness with Asim left her fiance, Chow, insecure. The actress ended her 9-year-old relationship because she was expecting emotional support from her partner, but that was far from the case. She began dating Riaz shortly after, in 2020.

Himanshi Khurana received a lot of backlash after the breakup announcement. She clarified her stance on Twitter and shared her private chat with ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz. As visible in their WhatsApp chat, it was his decision to cite religious beliefs as the reason. The rapper agreed to her claims and requested fans to give them privacy.

In the latest Instagram story, Asim Riaz shared a random Instagram video about losing people with age. The man in the video had four friends at the age of 10 but was lonely by the time he reached 30. It cannot be a co-incident as the Back To Start singer also turned 30 this year.

Asim captioned the story “LIFE” as she shared it with 7.2 million Instagram base. Fans were left heartbroken as they discussed how the actor seems to be missing Himanshi Khurana after their breakup.

Meanwhile, Datebaazi actor Faizan Ansari sparked a massive controversy with his latest allegations against Asim Riaz. He claimed the Bigg Boss 13 contestant used religion as an excuse for the breakup, and Himanshi Khurana is devastated.

Faizan also questioned his Kashmiri roots and said that Muslim society is boycotting him.

Asim Riaz had previously broken the silence on his split with Himanshi and tweeted, “Yes Indeed, we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions, and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed, I told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”

