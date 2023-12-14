While December is the peak season for marriages, the Television industry is witnessing the opposite phenomenon. Fans were heartbroken when they learned about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana‘s breakup last week. Rumors now suggest Eijaz Khan and his fiancee Pavitra Punia are heading for splitsville. Scroll below as he quashes reports about their separation!

Eijaz and Pavitra fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. She was earlier dating Pratik Sehajpal, who called their relationship “toxic” in one of the viral interviews. While Punia has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years, fans have been curious about their wedding plans.

As per the latest report by Times Now, there is serious trouble in Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s paradise. While they are still living together, reports claim they have broken up. A source close to the development shared, “Both are trying to stabilize the boat in choppy waters but haven’t succeeded, at least till now.”

But we refuse to believe the report as Eijaz Khan’s Instagram narrates a whole different tale. The actor took to his Insta stories and shared a fan post of the duo looking at each other in love. While he looked dapper in a black suit, his girlfriend, Pavitra Punia, was dressed in a black bodycon dress.

Eijaz wrote on the story, “#inspiration.” Well, we don’t think he would call her his “inspiration” had they broken up!

Meanwhile, rumors have also strengthened because Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have lately refrained from posting pictures with each other.

Back in July, Eijaz discussed wedding plans with Pavitra and claimed they were working things out as it was challenging to bring together all their friends and family members, who reside in different parts of the globe. While the Jawan actor did not want a grand celebration, he did want to get married in the presence of his loved ones.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia did not want to wait for the ‘time’ and rather wanted to tie the knot with her lover.

