Yes, it’s ‘Animal, Animal’ all around, but how would you be able to keep Shah Rukh Khan away from the limelight for a very long time? And no, we aren’t talking about Dunki because this article is all about celebrating one of the most entertaining, massiest films of all time – Atlee’s Jawan.

Yes, the film that continued the 1000-crore streak for Shah Rukh Khan after the humongous Pathaan, which was released in January. While we reported Most Googled movies and shows in India this evening, let’s take a look at what’s happening across the globe.

In the top 10 most searched movies worldwide, there are three Indian films, out of which two are Shah Rukh Khan starrers and, yes, you guessed it right – Jawan, Pathaan. The third Indian film is this year’s nostalgic hit, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

In the top 3, there’s only one Indian film, and that’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. It has beaten films like John Wick 4, which is at #5, and Avatar: The Way Of Water at #6. It’s in the top 3 with worldwide dominating films like Barbie & Oppenheimer.

Check out the top 10 most searched films on Google in 2023 (Worldwide):

1 – Barbie

2 – Oppenheimer

3 – Jawan

4 – Sound of Freedom

5 – John Wick 4

6 – Avatar: The Way of Water

7 – Everything Everywhere All at Once

8 – Gadar 2

9 – Creed 3

10 – Pathaan

Top 10 most searched TV shows on Google in 2023 (worldwide):

1 – The Last of Us

2 – Wednesday

3 – Ginny & Georgia

4 – One Piece

5 – Kaleidoscope

6 – King the Land

7 – The Glory

8 – That ‘90s Show

9 – The Fall of the House of Usher

10 – Shadow and Bone

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has topped the Top 10 most searched films on Google 2023 in India. As far as its worldwide position is concerned, it ranked #3. This backs the blockbuster status of the film’s box office success and the reason why it amassed the craze it did around the world.

Must Read: Why Animal Is A Box Office Blockbuster? Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Marketing Masterstroke That Fooled Everyone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News