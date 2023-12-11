The nominees for the eagerly anticipated 2024 Golden Globes are finally here. Officially marking the beginning of Hollywood’s 2024 Awards season, the nominations honoring the best in film and television were announced by Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama. On expected lines, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ and Celine Song directorial ‘Past Lives‘ are leading the award season with the most nominations.

The eligibility period for Golden Globes consideration runs from January 1 to December 31, meaning films and series released within this timeframe qualify for nominations. Highlighting the development in the ever-growing entertainment landscape, this year there are two fresh categories: cinematic and box office achievement, and best stand-up comedian on television.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on CBS after the Golden Globes ended their longstanding relationship with NBC. The development came after the award show displayed its commitment to rebuilding its credibility following boycotts over allegations of racism within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organization responsible for determining its nominees and winners.

Oppenheimer has scored nominations for cinematic and box office achievement and best original score. Cillian Murphy is one of the six nominees for best actor in a drama for his role in the biographical movie about J Robert Oppenheimer. Margot Robbie has scored a nomination in Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) category for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

See the full list of Golden Globes 2024 nominees below:

FILMS

Best Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers Of A Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Director

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Actress – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy Of A Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

10 Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, USA

Society Of The Snow, Spain

The Zone Of Interest, UK/USA

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Score

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers Of The Flower Moon

The Zone Of Interest

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Boy And The Heron

Best Song

Addicted To Romance, She Came To Me

Dance The Night, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road To Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

John Wick: Chapter 4

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TELEVISION

Best Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Series – Musical/Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Beef

All The Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fellow Travellers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best Actress – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actor – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olson, Love And Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones And The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Actress – TV

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J Smith Cameron, Succession

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actor – TV

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

