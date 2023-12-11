The nominees for the eagerly anticipated 2024 Golden Globes are finally here. Officially marking the beginning of Hollywood’s 2024 Awards season, the nominations honoring the best in film and television were announced by Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama. On expected lines, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ and Celine Song directorial ‘Past Lives‘ are leading the award season with the most nominations.
The eligibility period for Golden Globes consideration runs from January 1 to December 31, meaning films and series released within this timeframe qualify for nominations. Highlighting the development in the ever-growing entertainment landscape, this year there are two fresh categories: cinematic and box office achievement, and best stand-up comedian on television.
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on CBS after the Golden Globes ended their longstanding relationship with NBC. The development came after the award show displayed its commitment to rebuilding its credibility following boycotts over allegations of racism within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organization responsible for determining its nominees and winners.
Oppenheimer has scored nominations for cinematic and box office achievement and best original score. Cillian Murphy is one of the six nominees for best actor in a drama for his role in the biographical movie about J Robert Oppenheimer. Margot Robbie has scored a nomination in Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) category for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
See the full list of Golden Globes 2024 nominees below:
FILMS
Best Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers Of A Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone Of Interest
Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Air
Barbie
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Director
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Actress – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Screenplay
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy Of A Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
10 Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, USA
Society Of The Snow, Spain
The Zone Of Interest, UK/USA
Best Picture – Animated
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Score
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers Of The Flower Moon
The Zone Of Interest
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Boy And The Heron
Best Song
Addicted To Romance, She Came To Me
Dance The Night, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie
Road To Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
John Wick: Chapter 4
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TELEVISION
Best Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Series – Musical/Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Beef
All The Light We Cannot See
Fargo
Daisy Jones And The Six
Fellow Travellers
Lessons In Chemistry
Best Actress – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Elizabeth Olson, Love And Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travellers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones And The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Actress – TV
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J Smith Cameron, Succession
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Best Supporting Actor – TV
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)
Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)
Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)
Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
