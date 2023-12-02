Cillian Murphy has established himself as an accomplished actor with his films in Hollywood. He might as well get his first Oscar for this year’s Oppenheimer. The actor is like Hollywood’s Dark Horse, who has an excellent grip on the dark and gritty genre, and his Peaky Blinders series receives a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers. Murphy is very devoted to his craft; he left vegetarianism for his role in the British crime series and allegedly smoked thousands of cigarettes for it, too. Yes, you read that right. Cillian puffed on numerous ciggies for his role as Tommy Shelby.

The television series is a British period crime drama set in Birmingham. It is about a gang led by Murphy’s Tommy Shelby, who sews razor blades in the peaks of the caps during the post-World War I era. Steven Knight created the drama, which first came out in 2013 and has six seasons. Murphy again gave one of his best performances in the crime drama series. The Oppenheimer star’s caliber as an actor to embody the character has always been unparalleled, and he would go to extremes to get into his character.

Cillian Murphy, who was a vegetarian for over a decade, left his practice and became a nonvegetarian to prep for his role in Peaky Blinders. Similarly, he smoked tons of cigarettes while filming the series. Murphy opened up about it in an interview with Birmingham Live and the number of ‘fake’ cigarettes he smoked will also leave you shocked.

Cillian Murphy recalled, “I don’t smoke, but people did smoke all day and night then. I use herbal rose things; they’re like my five a day!” He continued, “I asked the prop guys to count how many we use during a series, and it’s 3,000.” As per reports, the number was just for two seasons of the series, which is twelve episodes, which means he smoked approximately 250 ciggies per episode.

Cillian’s co-star Helen McCrory, who plays the role of Polly Gray in the Peaky Blinders series, labeled the taste of these herbal ciggies as horrible. She added that they smelled like cannabis.

In 2022, the final season of Cillian Murphy-led Peaky Blinders’ last season came out and streamed on Netflix. The series ranked in second place with 61.3 million hours viewed. It is still available on Netflix to watch.

On the professional front, Cillian Murphy was last seen in this year’s most anticipated film, Oppenheimer. Even for this Christopher Nolan-directed film, Murphy followed a strict diet as per his co-star Emily Blunt. Blunt revealed that the Dark Knight actor ate only an almond every day.

