One of the most popular web shows, Money Heist’s character Berlin (portrayed by Pedro Alonso) is back for a spin-off series. Now, the trailer has been released, creating a huge buzz across the globe. But when to watch the series and where? Do you know whether you will get a glimpse of any other Money Heist characters or not? Scroll to find out!

Being from the same universe, it would have been a very bad idea if the show didn’t have any other characters from Money Heist other than Berlin.

And Money Heist fans are more than happy to get this spin-off. After the overtly hyped series’s sad ending, they are pretty excited to watch Berlin’s trailer. The trailer features Berlin (Pedro Alonso) meeting with his thief companions to journey through the catacombs of Paris and more.

Berlin’s trailer is all about bringing the familiar feeling from Money Heist. Here’s the trailer:

Where, When & How To Watch Berlin?

The international series Money Heist’s spin-off Berlin is going to be released on Netflix on December 29.

If you’ve subscribed to Netflix, then there’s no hassle, but if you’re not, then you can easily subscribe to it by spending a certain amount of money based on your location. If you’re in the USA, you’ve to pay $6.99 to $22.99 per month, depending upon your Netflix plan.

Cast Details & Character Description

Two characters from Money Heist are back in Berlin. As the name suggests, this spin-off series has the titular character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso and Raquel Murillo (played by Itziar Ituño). Other than these two old pals, new joiners in the series are Najwa Nimri, who plays Alicia Sierra, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, and Julio Peña, who will be seen as Roi.

As soon as the trailer hit all the platforms, the Money Heist fans went crazy. One demanded, “God, I hope the Professor and Palermo cameo in this. Palermo and Berlin supposedly were best friends for 10 years, it would make a lot of sense to have them both in this.”

Another one wrote, “I never thought I would say this again, but I’m incredibly excited for a Netflix show. Money heist is one of my all-time favorites. I can’t wait to see if this is in its league.”

One of the comments read, “Completing Money Heist without Berlin was really hard for me but now seeing him back in the Heist makes me damn happy and eager to watch him again.”

Are you excited, too?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more web news and updates.

Must Read: Fallout First Look Out: Where & When To Watch, Cast Deets & More – Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News