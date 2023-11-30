Netflix has been one of our best friends for a long time, and been there on a lot of occasions. It’s just half a month till Christmas arrives, but it’s already giving festive vibes on Netflix. If you want to feel that happy cheer, then all you have to do is go to your Netflix account, pull out a cozy blanket with a bowl full of caramelized cheesy popcorn and a cup of hot chocolate, and start binging the web films.

But then I guess you have already started it, as these films are leading the list of the weekly top 10 most-viewed web movies on Netflix, and we don’t blame you. Scroll ahead to find out which movies made it to the list.

From ‘Leo’ leading the charts with the highest number of views to ‘Best. Christmas Ever!’ being in the second position, here’s which movie ranked what in the Top 10 list.

Here are the Top-10 most-viewed web movies on Netflix:

Leo

Leo is about a cutesy talking lizard and a perfect watch with your little one this festive season. The movie is at the top position with over 34 million views. The film, which has a runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes, has been watched for 61,700,000 hours.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Followed by Best. Christmas. Ever! The movie is not only leading the charts of our hearts but also on Netflix’s weekly list. With 13,300,000 views, the film is in second place. It has been watched for 18,200,000 hours.

The Killer

With 8,800,000 views, The Killer is in third place on the list. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours, and it has been watched till now for 17,500,000.

See You on Venus

In the fourth position on the list, we have See You on Venus. With a runtime of 1 hour 35 minutes, it has been watched for 11,300,000 hours. It garnered 7,100,000 views.

Jules

Jules is in fifth place. It’s the first time that the movie made it to the Top 10 list, with 4,600,000 views so far. The web film has been watched for 6,700,000 hours.

Triple Frontier

Oscar Issac starrer the 2019 movie Triple Frontier is back on the Top 10 list at the sixth rank. The action drama garnered 3,600,000 views and has been watched for 7,500,000 hours.

The Christmas Chronicles

With the name, we can understand what this movie is about. The Christmas Chronicles has 3,400,000 views with a watchtime of 5,900,000 hours, and it is in seventh place.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

By now, you have realized the festive season has kicked in as the Christmas movies are all over the list. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch has garnered 2,900,000 views. It ranked eighth.

Lone Survivor

At the ninth position, Lone Survivor is with 2,700,000 views. With a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute, the movie has been watched for 5,500,000 hours.

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas leads the last of the Top-10 web films list with 2,700,000 views. It has been watched for 4,300,000 hours.

We hope Netflix keep Tudum on our phones and television screens while spreading the joy of watching a variety of movies and web shows.

