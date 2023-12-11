Why Animal Is A Box Office Blockbuster? Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Marketing Masterstroke That Fooled Everyone!

717 crore in just ten days! That’s what Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal had earned at the worldwide box, and all of this hasn’t come lightly. The amount of opinions this film has generated might be higher than what it has earned, and all thanks to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s mischievous mind. Why mischievous? Because Animal is purely the result of the “Oh! You didn’t like Kabir Singh? Wait, I’ll show you how that was nothing” mindset.

Is it even ethical? Well, while we discuss ethics, producers of the film are just waiting to enter the 1000-crore club already working on the sequel ‘Animal Park,’ which will apparently be wilder than this one. Of course, it will be! Why not? When you can get this level of interest by going hardcore once, why won’t you even think about going subtle ever again?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a master when it comes to packaging a film, and Animal’s blockbuster box office is only proof of the same. It all started with a line he said in an interview with Anupama Chopra during Kabir Singh when she said she hoped his next film would generate less criticism.

To which Sandeep had said, “It will be more. These guys are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film; I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be. Now I am curious how these guys are going to react. I don’t hate them, (but) I want to see how they feel about my next film. I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see.”

This is the deepest depth of the emotional core through which Animal was born. It’s how Sandeep’s revenge, his rage of showing certain people by whom he was taken aback for calling Kabir Singh a ‘violent film’ led to a film that’s a montage of moments purposefully designed to trigger them.

The formula that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has used for Animal and might be followed by a few others as well is: “Create such a film for a larger target audience with shock quality so high that it should evoke too many questions, debates then banking on the FOMO (fear of missing out) of people.” Thanks to the curiosity created by the shock value you infused in the script that doesn’t back the story in any way, who even cares when you have a 1000-crore Animal in your zoo?

From the lines he used to describe Animal during Kabir Singh to getting an adult certificate and focusing on ‘violence,’ machoism in every promotional asset from its motion poster, which was released almost three years before its release, only shows the passion of Sandeep Reddy Vanga to catapult the shock value to a level that everyone would just want to see what the film is even all about?

As Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay asks his father to imagine a real-life scenario in the film, let’s do a similar thing here: We’ll ask you to imagine a scenario, and your answer to that will clarify a lot about why Animal is a box office blockbuster.

Are you ready? So, imagine if you’re roaming freely on the road, a bike crashes hard into a car, denting it badly, and the car owner and the bike owner get into a verbal, physical fight. Won’t you want to stop and look at what’s happening? Just be true to yourself and answer this. The ones who said yes will be very interested in watching Animal in the theatre, and those who said no wouldn’t mind skipping it. Without even taking any poll, we all know the ones who said yes will be dramatically larger in numbers than those who said no & that’s why Animal is doing the business it is.

That’s why Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss is still getting crazy TRP ratings in its seventeenth year, and that’s why Animal Park, whenever it releases, would do as crazy business as Animal. Not at all denying the amazing package Sandeep Reddy Vanga created with Harshwardhan Rameshwar’s background score and Ranbir Kapoor‘s massier-than-massy act, but let’s not discount the horrendous second half, the provoke-ism, which wasn’t backed by a strong story. All this has undoubtedly hurt some OG/genuine Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fans who supported the flawed characters. They came with an entertaining backstory and a deep emotional connection, only to get just the toxicity this time because why not?

