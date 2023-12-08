Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated film, The Archies, is finally here! The movie marks the debut of three-star kids: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan; the late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor; and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Aditi Dot, among others.

A star-studded screening of the film took place at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) on Tuesday (December 5), which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including the Khans, Kapoors, and Bachchans. Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and others also took to their social media to write rave reviews of the film, lauding Zoya’s vision and the newcomer’s confidence.

Set in the fictional hilltop town of Riverdale, the coming-of-age film follows a group of schoolmates who navigate their way through life while juggling friendship, romance, and heartbreaks. The film, released on Netflix on December 7, failed to wow the viewers. Many even called it Zoya Akhtar’s ‘weakest’ film yet. She is known for helming films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Gully Boy (2019).

The Archies is the first feature film adaptation of the well-known comic book series of the same name. Despite an earnest attempt on Akhtar’s part to show the Anglo-Indian community of the country, the film hasn’t been able to resonate with the Indian audience as many have highlighted it’s made for an audience that transcends India.

Within just hours of its much-awaited premiere on Netflix, movie-watchers took to social media to share their strictly average reviews of The Archies, sharing how below-average performances and a contrived storyline make it a difficult watch. Many also rated the film on IMDb, and soon it became the lowest-rated movie of 2023. Yes, you read that right. The Archies was rated 2.9 on IMDB after 1.1k votes, becoming one of the lowest-rated movies of the year.

However, at present, the rating of The Archies on IMDb has significantly improved. The film is now rated 6.2 with 11k votes. Not only have positive reviews overtaken, but the number of votes garnered within one day is immaculate and kinda unbelievable.

Currently, The Archies is rated higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which has an IMDb score of 5.9 with 150k votes.

Have you watched The Archies already? What are your thoughts? Let us know.

Must Read: Fighter: Deepika Padukone’s Steamy Lip-Locking Bikini Scene With Hrithik Roshan & Their Hawt Chemistry Makes The Internet Go OMFG: “Bodies Are Bodying!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News