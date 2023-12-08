Bollywood films have often landed in controversies for one or the other reasons. Owing to the controversial nature of the films, we have often seen goons entering and vandalizing theatres. In the latest shocking turn of events, a few masked men entered 3 Canadian theatres to disturb the movie-watching experience of the audience. Yes, you heard that right! For some time, the recently released Hindi film Animal has been making noise across the globe.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film has been in the news for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence. Earlier, we saw people causing a ruckus during the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo,’ Prabhas-led Adipurush, and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, among others. Now, here’s another piece of news coming from Canada.

According to the latest media report in NDTV, three theatres in Canada’s Toronto playing Hindi movies were attacked by masked men. One of the incidents happened around 9.20 pm on Tuesday at a cinema complex in Vaughan. Soon after entering the theatres, they began spraying unknown, aerosol-based, irritating substances into the air, as per the statement given by York Regional Police.

The media report further states that two similar incidents took place within less than three hours on the same evening. The York Regional Police also Tweeted, “Update: New suspect photos have been released after an unknown substance was sprayed in a Vaughan cinema on the evening of December 5th. Similar incidents occurred at other locations in Toronto and Brampton that same evening.”

Update: New suspect photos have been released after an unknown substance was sprayed in a Vaughan cinema on the evening of December 5th. Similar incidents occurred at other locations in Toronto and Brampton that same evening. More details at this link:https://t.co/4KR4bxumFl pic.twitter.com/ERdtwdnc9l — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, no media report has mentioned the names of the films that were played in the theatres during the attack. However, Animal is amongst the current films that are running across the globe. There’s also a possibility of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial being played in all the theatres at other places. Please note: there’s no official confirmation on the names of the films being played at that time.

Speaking about Animal, the Vanga directorial has been creating havoc across the ticket windows. In the latest update, the film has earned Rs 563.3 crore, globally.

