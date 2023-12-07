Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been garnering rave reviews even after days of its massive release. The film has been the talking point for quite some time. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol, among others, in pivotal roles, the film has created a debate online, dividing netizens into sections. Now, in the latest turn of events, the film was recently lashed out at by Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan in the Rajya Sabha, who revealed that his daughter left the theatre crying.

Before Ranjan, Bollywood lyricist and poet Swanand Kirkire too launched an attack on Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. However, later, he received a stern reply from the makers. Taking to Twitter, the official social media page of the film, tagged the poet while hitting back at him. In other news, Anurag Kashyap came out in support of the film, saying no one should tell the director what kind of film they should or shouldn’t make.

During the recently held Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and dubbed it as a violent film. In her statement, she cited examples of films like Kabir Singh and Pushpa that depict huge violence. She further slammed makers for justifying misogyny and violence. She asserted, “Cinema is considered a mirror of society. We have grown up watching movies, and they have an impact on society, especially on the lives of youth. Nowadays, some movies, like Kabir Singh, Pushpa, and now Animal, are being made that depict a lot of violence. My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. I cannot tell you that my daughter and many other girls have walked out of the hall in tears after watching half of the movie.”

Not only that, Ranjan further named Animal film’s ‘Arjan Vailly’ song and said that Arjan Vailly, son of military commander Hari Singh Nalwa, is a significant name in Sikh history. She questioned them for using his name in the background song of Gangwar.

Ranjit Ranjan concluded her statement by questioning CBFC for allowing such films that have no place in society to be released.

