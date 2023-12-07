Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has turned into a global phenomenon. The film, which has created a stir around its content and genre and sparked a debate on whether it’s suitable to let people witness such gory violence, is ruling theaters and charts nonetheless. Currently, the gangster drama is dominating the list of IMDb globally!

Yes, while doing some research, we noticed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-debated film is trending at number 12 in IMDb’s popularity list, which has Napoleon at number 1, followed by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which took a giant jump of about 989 spots!

Along with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, another film that has been performing brilliantly is Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, though it has not reached the top 100 films yet! Meanwhile, Vanga’s beauty is the top Indian film in this global list, beating Killers of Flower Moon, Wonka, Five Nights At Freddy’s, and The Marvels!

While recent releases from India have taken jumps in this popularity list, the only superstar film that followed a downward trend was the recently released Tiger 3.

Check out where the recently released biggies stand.

1. Animal

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, with a rating of 7.3, is ruling this list at number 12. It took a jump over 359 spots to reach this place. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

2. 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail has been performing phenomenally in India, and in this global list, the film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has taken a jump of about 100 spots and currently, the film stands at number 200, with a rating as high as 9.2!

3. Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has taken a huge jump of 723 places and currently stands way behind at number 1652 globally! With the film releasing in two weeks, it’s not a good place to be in!

4. Salaar

Prabhas’ biggie clashes with Dunki but is currently at number 2496 globally. The film has jumped over 3237 places. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is creating quite a stir and will soon catch up.

5. The Archies

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda’s debut film on the IMDb list is at 403 and has jumped around 3120 spots. The film is based on the famous comic series of the same name! The IMDb rating currently is very poor, with only 2.9 stars.

6. Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has seen a downward trend and gone down 16 places. The film currently sits at number 68, with an IMDb rating of 7.1.

7. Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Spy Universe film is currently at number 38 on the global list and has gone down by 20 spots. IMDb rating of the film is 7.4.

So, while Animal is ruling this list, we hope Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail enters the top 100 soon.

