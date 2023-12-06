Ranbir Kapoor is creating a riot right now with Animal Box Office. The actor is matching pace with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, and as he is destroying a new record with every passing day, he might create a history none would have imagined! The history of starting the 600 crore club in Bollywood.

Currently, Animal Box Office, in 5 days, has achieved a lot of great numbers and records, right from collecting 200+ crore in India in the first weekend itself to earning 100+ crore in 2 days. However, these numbers are nothing when compared to the record, which can be achieved by RK!

The Shamshera actor might be the first in Bollywood to open the 600 crore club. This is a rare achievement since only two actors have been responsible for the opening of legit clubs in Bollywood, which range from 100 crore to 500 crore. There are no points for guessing that these two actors are Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood films this year have behaved like a goldmine with the actors making phenomenal comebacks, from Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol, and now Ranbir Kapoor is setting foot with Animal.

The Celebratory 600 Crore Club

Ranbir Kapoor might be the first actor to set the stepping stone for a 600 crore club with Animal Box Office. In 5 days, the film currently stands at 284.05 crore in all languages. In all probability, Ranbir Kapoor might be the first actor to inaugurate the prestigious 600 crore club!

Joining The Khan Legacy

As soon as Ranbir Kapoor starts the 600 crore club with Animal, he will join the Khans – Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have been the leading actors and the only actors to start these elite clubs at the Box Office with their films.

Aamir Khan – The Leader With 100 Crore Club

Aamir Khan is leading the pack as his film Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to enter the 100-crore club. Later, he even started the 200-crore club with 3 Idiots and the 300-crore club with Dangal!

Shah Rukh Khan Took Charge With The 500 Crore Club

This year, Shah Rukh Khan took charge of the box office clubs, with Pathaan crossing the 400 crore and 500 crore landmark numbers at the box office. However, Jawan collected more than 600 crore – 640.42 crore to be precise, but the Hindi collection was only 580 crore!

Ranbir Kapoor, The Youngest Achiever

As Ranbir Kapoor will create history with Animal Box Office, crossing the 600 crore mark at the Hindi Box Office, he will also be the only actor after Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to achieve such a rare feat. In fact, the youngest one to do so.

Well, let us just wait to witness history being written!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

