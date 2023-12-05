Over the past few days, rains have created havoc in Chennai, resulting in flood-like situations in various parts of the city. Reportedly, cyclone Michaung has brought the worst rainfall, and it’s pouring like cats and dogs. While the city is on high alert, actor Aamir Khan was recently rescued from the knee-deep waters in the city. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal took to social media to update his fans about them being rescued. He shared a couple of photos of them sitting inside a boat along with the team of NDRF team. In one of the photos, Vishnu and Aamir are posing with the team in uniform, while the next one sees the Dhoom 3 actor sitting on a boat wearing an off-white kurta. The actor revealed they were stranded without electricity, no phone signal, and no help.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal shared some photos after getting rescued from the flooded situation along with Aamir Khan. He Tweeted, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi, No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Let’s hope i and so many here get some help.I can feel for people all over Chennai #staystrong.”

In the next Tweet, he added, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam

I have called for help

No electricity no wifi

No phone signal

Nothing

Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal

Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️

I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Surprised to see the actor, a user asked, “Is that Aamir Khan in the picture?,” while another questioned, “What’s Amir Khan doing in Chennai?” A few hoped for a safe rescue for others as well.

On the work front, after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next project. On the other hand, he has teamed up with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi for ‘Lahore 1947’.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Ate Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Even Before Its Time, Feel Netizens On His “Directors Not Creative Rely Heavily On S*x & Violence” Comment From An Old Interview

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News