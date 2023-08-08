Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most brutally honest and hardworking actors out there. He comes from a superstar family where his father, Amitabh Bachchan, is a megastar, and his mother, Jaya Bachchan, was a superstar of her time and has zero air around him. He’s so grounded but never misses an opportunity to give it back to trolls who try to roast him on social media. In a recent interview, Abhishek subtly trolled the young actors for focusing on six-packs, not their acting skills, while giving Aamir Khan’s example in Dhoom 3 and Dangal. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Abhishek is quite popular on social media and has over 11 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a sneak peek into his personal and professional life to fans on the platform and is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he would ever make six-pack abs for a film and said, “Jay Dixit (Abhishek’s character in Dhoom) was a cop who had to be fit, but he was not the kind who’d take out his shirt and flaunt six-pack abs. I get upset when I see this obsession with six-pack abs. Look at Aamir Khan – he was so fit in Dhoom 3 and he looked fat in (a few portions of) Dangal.

Bachchan added, “Young actors these days believe they can become actors just by getting six-pack abs. Bro, focus on your language… work on your acting skills. That is what makes actors, not (well-built) bodies.”

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan taking a dig at young actors and their obsession with six-pack abs? Tell us in the space below.

