Akshay Kumar is a phenomenal actor and has given some of the most record-breaking successes at the box office with his films. While he has appeared with many Bollywood actresses on-screen, our favourite remains his chemistry with Katrina Kaif on the silver screen. Today marks the 15th anniversary of their film ‘Sing Is Kinng’, and the film was a massive success, and fans loved their superhit ‘Jodi’, and it’s one of the best films of his career. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee opened up about Akshay not reading the entire script for the film and coming on board in just 5 minutes of speaking to him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, the film was released in 2008 and starred Katrina, Sonu Sood, and Om Puri in pivotal roles. Anees also spoke about Akshay donning a turban for his character of Happy Singh and how he got the idea of it.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anees Bazmee revealed how Akshay Kumar came on board for Singh Is Kinng and said, “I remember Akshay was shooting for a film in a different country. So I called him, shared the idea and within five minutes, he was on board.” He added, “After that, Akshay got so busy with other projects that we could never narrate the whole script to him.”

The director also spoke about how he got the idea for Akshay Kumar’s character Happy Singh wearing a turban and said, “I randomly landed on the set where Akshay was shooting for some other project. I took a turban and asked him to wear it. When I saw him, I was sure that this is how I want to carve this character called Happy Singh.”

Anees Bazmee added, Maybe because he had never played a sardar before. Slowly and steadily, the entire script was tweaked keeping the Sikh community in mind. We decided to cast other actors who would fit the part and look convincing as Sikhs. We even shot in Punjab, surrounded by sardars, who showed so much excitement when told that the film was named Singh is Kinng.”

That’s an interesting anecdote to share as Singh Is Kinng completes 15 years today. What are your thoughts on Akshay agreeing to do the film in the first 15 minutes of hearing it from Bazmee? Tell us in the space below.

