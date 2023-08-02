OMG 2 Exclusive: No Actors Would Be Allowed To Play God In Human Form In Future As Akshay Kumar Faces The Heat Of Censor Board? Source Close The Film Says "He Thought His Clean Image..."

New specifications by the Central Board Of Film certification regarding the depiction of gods in human form are categorical on the demystification of deities in our cinema. Put it bluntly; you cannot show human beings posing as gods. Akshay Kumar has learnt this the hard way with OMG 2.

After Akki played Lord Krishna in the first OMG film in 2012, he planned his second deep-dive into divinity with the same producers. The actor himself is a producer in himself. This time he decided to play Lord Shiva himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to OMG 2 reveals, “Akshay Kumar knowingly went into forbidden territory. He thought his clean image would prove him up to the challenge. Much had changed since he first played God in 2012. The political scenario in the country is unsparing. Clean-image Prabhas stands rejected as Lord Rama. The censor board has rightly admonished Akshay Kumar. How can Shiva Bhagwan be shown tackling a social issue like masturbation on earth?”

Akshay Kumar is no more god in OMG 2, and neither will any of the other superstars be allowed to assume the part of divinity.

In fact, the last superstar to play God for a very long time would be Pawan Kalyan in the lately released Telugu film BRO. Pawan got away with it with the support of his fans, who worship him. They even want to build a temple dedicated to him.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut VS Javed Akhtar Gets Nastier Exclusive! No Out-Of-The-Court-Settlement For The Writer, “Entire Film Industry Feels The Need To Stop…” Only Javed Ji Had The Guts States A Source

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News