There is no chance of an out-of-court settlement in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case.

Chances of a settlement are, in the words of a source very close to him, “impossibly impossible.”

“You see, Javed Akhtar Saab is not only fighting this for himself. He is fighting for the entire film industry, a section of which gets a jolt from Kangana Ranaut every morning,” a source very close to Javed Saab reveals.

“The entire film industry feels the need to stop the tireless tirade. Only Javed Saab had the guts to take the bull by the horns,” adds the source close to the poet-lyricist-writer.

Apparently, Javed Akhtar Saab has no intention of turning back. “It’s a fight to the end. There will be no out-of-court settlements. Nor any kind of compromise.”

