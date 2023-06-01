Pawan Kalyan Debuts In 100 Crore Salary Club To Join Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay & Other Big Shots, Proving He's The 'OG' Crowd Puller Of Tollywood?

The latest fad of 100 crores salary is creating buzz all across the internet and among movie lovers. The latest one to join the much-talked-about club is none other than Pawan Kalyan. The superstar has finally made his way into the club, dominated by Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. Keep reading to know more!

Pawan, popular as a power star, is well known for his crazy fan following in the Telugu market. In the past, we have seen his films like Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab taking a humongous start at the box office, irrespective of reviews. Of course, in the long run, the content does all the talking. But Pawan’s name does half of the job, with his films raking in huge numbers during the opening weekend itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to such a craze and loyal fan base, Pawan Kalyan has now bagged 100 crores as his salary, as per Telugu 360’s report. The film here we’re talking about is OG, which is being directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. This is for the first time the actor will be getting this huge sum as his fee, making him one of the highest-paid Indian actors.

Reportedly, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have already charged 100 crores or more for their films in the past. It is also learnt that actors like Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are also offered this sum for their upcoming films.

Meanwhile, a couple of months back, Pawan Kalyan confirmed receiving a salary of 2 crores per day for a film. Interestingly, he even said that it is not guaranteed that he’ll be paid this much for his every upcoming film.

As per the Track Tollywood report, for Vinodhaya Sitham’s remake, Pawan had allotted 22 days. While the schedule looks small, the actor got a hefty amount of 45 crores as his fee.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Project K Makers Approached Kamal Haasan & Offered 150 Crore To Play An Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News