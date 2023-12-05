Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been making headlines for its enormous collections at the box office. Within just three days, the film crossed the 200-crore mark and broke many records. Helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. In the recent update, the film has minted Rs 246.23 crore in all languages until now.

While the film is receiving positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, a song is going viral for all the exciting reasons. Recently, a popular Instagram page spilled the beans on the music that is being played for Bobby Deol’s entry in Animal. Here’s what the whole story is about.

The Instagram page goes by the name of Dipraj Jadhav Edits. Recently, he took to his page and shared a video of him playing the music that is being used on Bobby Deol’s entry in the film. He then plays another song from Chal Mere Bhai featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The user claims that the music that is trending due to Animal was also copied by Chal Mere Bhai makers for Salman and Karisma’s song ‘Chori Chori Sapno Mein.’ Yes, you heard that right!

So basically, the music you heard upon Bobby Deol’s entry in Animal is actually an old song whose rhythm was copied for Salman and Karisma’s ‘Chori Chori Sapno Mein.’ Don’t trust us? Take a look yourself:

The clip has over 291K and counting views and over 27K likes. He captioned the video, “Ye video meri bachpan ki crush ke liye (Shaadi ho gayi hai uski)”. For the unversed, the song is crooned by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and the film is helmed by David Dhawan and Deepak Shivdasani.

Meanwhile, Animal has been receiving massive criticism from a section of social media users for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Recently, Anurag Kashyap was seen coming in support of the film, while Bollywood lyricist and poet slammed RK’s character.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the video? Do you also think that Chori Chori Sapno Mein’s music was copied from the song in question? Do let us know.

