Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailer, i.e., Drop 4, is finally here, and as predicted, it’s the trailer that gives the audiences a much-anticipated glimpse into the most heart-warming film of the year. Presented by the ace storyteller and director Rajkumar Hirani, starring the much-loved Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as a part of a fantastic ensemble cast featuring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Dunki trailer brings you the heartwarming trademarked world of Rajkumar Hirani. The starting scene with Shah Rukh Khan on board a train sets the right tone for the adventurous journey that lies ahead. It also introduces the friendly whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who, along with his baritone voice, enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of 4 spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of traveling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

The best surprise of the Dunki trailer is towards the end, which gives a plot twist that many would be talking about before the film’s release. It would surely attract theories about the timeline in this Rajkumar Hirani film.

“INDIAN CINEMA AT ITS PEAK.

This is what CINEMA truly means.”

“Emotion + Action + Comedy + Drama + Friendship, The experience in theatre will be totally like a RollerCoaster Ride, Now the entire India audience will watch without violence, without action movies how to deliver 500cr and ATG..”

“EK SAAL ME 3RD TIME ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.”

“Vikram Rathore, now you’ve got a tough competitor in Hardy.”

“The struggle of #Dunki routes shown greatly will make everyone Emotional. Boat Ride, Train ride in the desert, Bettering Snowfall, Traveling in Congested Containers without oxygen, Swimming underwater to invade Security officials who are firing at you constantly.”

“FILM OF THE CENTURY RAHEGI ♥️”

With Dunki, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver the typical Rajkumar Hirani film that would come in a ‘roller-coaster’ package of emotions with humor, music, and drama combined in one, giving families a chance to visit the cinema halls together.

Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation; Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce it. Raju’s regular co-writer, Abhijat Joshi, joins him with Kanika Dhillon; the film is scheduled to release worldwide on 21st December 2023.

