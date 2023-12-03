Rani Mukerji recently reunited with her cousin and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol for their joint appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’. The episode which was dropped online a couple of days back, saw them sharing hilarious anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from the sets of KJo’s debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. During their presence on the show, Rani spilled the beans about the time when KJo snatched her food as he wanted her to shed some weight.

After their episode was dropped and widely discussed online, netizens resurfaced a compilation of old videos that apparently see KJo ‘fat shaming, short shaming’ and making abusive comments towards Rani. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Reddit user took to social media to share an interesting compilation of Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar’s videos from different events where they discussed the mandir scenes. In the video, the Mardaani actress spills the beans and reveals that KJo once pinched her while Shah Rukh Khan hit her for not getting a scene right while shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the video, Karan Johar states that he pinched Rani Mukerji when they were shooting for the ‘Mandir scene,’ and she wasn’t getting it right despite taking multiple takes. Later, even Shah Rukh Khan hit her head for the same. Further, KJo is heard telling the audience they physically assaulted her. Now, the video has resurfaced on the web, and netizens are giving their two cents on the same. Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “It doesn’t matter what Karan thinks of her .. I will use Karan’s own statement from koffee with Karan Season 1 “Rani you emerged without me” .. Rani always does and that’s through her unique and mesmerizing talent.”

While another said, “Karan has fat-shamed so many women over the years. Not just Rani. The only two I think he’s scared of are Kajol and Twinkle.” The third one said, “Karan like to degrade other people.”

Meanwhile, while discussing the same on Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar accepted being rude to her and said that people were not ‘woke’ in those times.

