Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been making waves on social media and at the box office ever since it was released on December 1. Despite facing a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been roaring loud. While the film has been receiving mixed to positive responses from moviegoers, netizens have surfaced a couple of scenes that they claim are missing from the film. Ever since Animal’s trailer was dropped, the run time of Vanga directorial has been in the news.

For those who don’t know, the length of Ranbir’s film was 3 hours and 51 minutes. However, later, the time was cut by 30 minutes. Currently the film is running in the theatres with the length of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share some snapshots from Animal trailer featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. The first scene shows him flying a jet, and the second one shows Anil standing right behind his on-screen son. Not only that, but a scene of him kissing his grandfather is also missing from the film. Well, it’s not only the scenes that are deleted from the long film; netizens also feel that there’s an abrupt introduction of characters, including Bobby Deol’s Abrar.

While many have been wondering why these scenes were skipped in the film, let us tell you the reason was the length of the film. All these scenes were edited out as they didn’t seem to go with the final cut after they decided to cut the time by 30 minutes.

A user wrote on Reddit, “The movie itself at most times feels narratively lacking the Father-Son love story that Vanga boasted about is missing it is only present in the start and end of the film all the narratively important scenes were the ones that Vanga decided to cut out off the movie which makes this Enjoyable for action but increadibly a dissapointing narrative experience.”

But worry not! The makers have decided to stream the uncut version whenever it makes its way to OTT. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial digital version is expected to be 30 minutes longer.

