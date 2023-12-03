Ranbir Kapoor has set the box offices on fire with his performance in Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. While everyone else is being hailed for their acting chops in the film, the Qala actress has grabbed everyone’s attention with her oh-so-hot scenes with the leading man. For those who haven’t watched the film yet, let us tell you Dimri will be seen indulging in love-making scenes with RK, and their chemistry is applause-worthy.

Dimri has previously starred in films like Laila Majnu and Bulbul. However, later, she rose to fame with the Netflix film Qala, where she was paired opposite Irran Khan’s son Babil Khan. But it’s only after her appearance in Animal she became an internet sensation for all the sultry reasons. Scroll down for details.

Ever since Animal was released on the big screens on December 1, Tripti Dimri’s hot scenes with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked and surfaced on the web. Recently, a social media user took to X and shared Dimri’s n*de scenes from the film. The clip opens with RK and her indulging in a hot smooch and ends up with them lying on the bed n*ked. While she lies in the bed without clothes, she hides her modesty with her hands.

Sharing the clip, the user wrote, “Ranbir is the one who is having sex with her, Sandeep Vanga who has casted her for this scene but at the end Tripti is the one at fault here. basically it’s a day for misogyny cinematic universe enjoyers. #Animal #TriptiDimri #RanbirKapoor. #AnimalTheMovie #Portal.” Watch it below:

Ranbir is the one who is having sex with her, Sandeep Vanga who has casted her for this scene but at the end Tripti is the one at fault here. basically it’s a day for misogyny cinematic universe enjoyers#Animal #TriptiDimri #RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheMovie #Portal @Portalcoin pic.twitter.com/tkFH07KUYj — DEATH4 | WOLF (@DeathTheWolf44) December 3, 2023

Another captioned, “Tripti Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor much talked scene from #AnimalMovie #AnimalMovieReview.” Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Harr cheez pe misogyny kyu lana hai bhai?… Ha vanga ne cast kiya, usne accept kiya…. yo banane do movie… Uss movie ka rating bhi A hai taaki bas adults dekh paaye…. koi forcefully baithake movie nhi dikha rha kisiko .And har movie mei koi seekh nhi hota.”

A while back, we brought you Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire’s Animal review, where he bashed Ranbir Kapoor’s character while slamming the film left, right, and center.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri’s hot n*de scenes with Ranbir Kapoor? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Monster Sells Over 13.80 Lakh Tickets, But Jawan Leads Blockbuster Sunday Pre-Sales By 9 Crores Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News