Ranbir Kapoor has joined the big league, and how. The two-day score of his Animal is the biggest ever that has been seen in the history of Bollywood. While a century score has already come in, the best part is that the collections are even ahead of Pathaan (which had Republic Day as the second day) and Jawan (which had an all-time blockbuster start on its Thursday release.

Here, Animal has released on a regular Friday, and no holiday support on Saturday, and still, the collections are the best of the lot.

The only century makers from Bollywood before Ranbir Kapoor were Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger 3, while from the South, it was Yash who rocked as well (and set the benchmark by being the first-ever actor to do that in Hindi releases).

This is how the first two days’ collections of each of these century makers look like:

Animal – 131.07 crores Jawan – 128.23 crores Pathaan – 127.50 crores Tiger 3 – 104.50 crores KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 100.74 crores

Animal has surpassed Jawan, and that goes on to show how Bollywood is now on a record-breaking spree, film after film. Each of the top four films in the list has been released this year, and only one record after another is being broken. Next up is Dunki and while it’s a given that a century score will come calling for the Shah Rukh Khan, what has to be seen is how much further up the list does it go after its second day.

Blockbuster season is here, and we are loving it.

